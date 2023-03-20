11 injured in Los Angeles apartment complex fire

Five of the approximately 200 units in the four-story building were burned, fire officials said in a statement.|
ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 20, 2023, 2:26PM

LOS ANGELES — At least 11 people were injured Monday morning when a fire erupted in a large Los Angeles apartment complex, authorities said.

Five of the approximately 200 units in the four-story building were burned, the Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire in the Panorama City area of the San Fernando Valley was reported around 7:30 a.m. About 100 firefighters extinguished the flames in under an hour.

Fire Capt. Erik Scott said five of the injured were taken to hospitals, including one person in serious condition.

