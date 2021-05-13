Subscribe

11-year-old, 17-year-old suspected of robbing elderly Asian man in San Leandro

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 13, 2021, 7:56AM

SAN LEANDRO — An 11-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbing an 80-year-old California man, and police said the 11-year-old was driving a stolen car.

The robbery victim, an Asian man, was walking in a residential area of San Leandro when he was attacked and robbed by the two juveniles, KRON-TV reported.

Police tracked down the suspects and said the 11-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in Oakland on Monday.

“We are thankful that we were able to capture these juveniles safely and expeditiously,” police Lieutenant Ali Khan said.

Detectives are investigating whether the suspects committed any other crimes in the San Francisco Bay Area.

