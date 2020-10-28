1,100 Sonoma County homes and businesses still in the dark after Public Safety Power Shut-off

An estimated 1,100 homes and businesses in Sonoma County are still in the dark Wednesday morning, nearly three days after Pacific Gas & Electric Co. cut power to over 23,400 area customers to avert a major wildfire during this week’s red flag warning.

Energy had been restored to 96% of local residents by Wednesday morning, but wind damage, including downed power lines, delayed restoration for several areas around the county.

Parts of Cloverdale, Franz Valley, Mark West, Porter Creek, Sonoma Mountain and the Sonoma Valley were still impacted, said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

The utility company hoped to restore power to those customers by noon, but weather-related damage was causing delays.

Contreras said initial data showed at least 72 instances of damage in the county after this week’s heightened fire weather conditions. Specifics on where the damage occurred was not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The final 12 customers without power in Napa County will be restored by noon, she said.

