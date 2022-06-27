12-acre vegetation fire in Lake County
Cal Fire is working to contain a 12-acre vegetation fire in Lake County, authorities said Sunday evening.
The Boyles Fire, which was reported around 5:30 p.m. is burning in the area of 8th Avenue and Boyles Avenue in Clear Lake, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Paul Duncan.
The blaze has the potential of growing to 20 acres, Duncan said.
Structures are threatened, authorities said, adding that evacuations for the area have been ordered.
There were no reports of any injuries as of 6:30 p.m.
You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.
Mya Constantino
Features reporter
Stories can inspire you, make you laugh, cry and sometimes, heal. I love a feature story that can encapsulate all of those things. I cover the interesting people that exist around us, art and music that move us and the hidden gems that make Sonoma County pretty cool. Let's explore those things together.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: