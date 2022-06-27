12-acre vegetation fire in Lake County

Cal Fire is working to contain a 12-acre vegetation fire in Lake County, authorities said Sunday evening.

The Boyles Fire, which was reported around 5:30 p.m. is burning in the area of 8th Avenue and Boyles Avenue in Clear Lake, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Paul Duncan.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6106413&lat=38.9295125&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The blaze has the potential of growing to 20 acres, Duncan said.

Structures are threatened, authorities said, adding that evacuations for the area have been ordered.

There were no reports of any injuries as of 6:30 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.