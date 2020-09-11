19 dead, more than 3,900 structures destroyed in California firestorms

LOS ANGELES ― As crews work desperately to rein in more than two dozen major blazes burning across California, the ferocious firestorm has left at least 19 people dead and destroyed more than 3,900 structures, officials said Thursday.

Another 16 people were reported missing Wednesday in the area of the North Complex fire, a massive blaze around Oroville that mushroomed this week into an inferno that already has been blamed for three deaths.

The massive complex of fires has scorched more than 252,000 acres and forced some 20,000 residents in Plumas, Butte and Yuba counties from their homes.

The North Complex was one of the fires that exploded in size this week as record-high temperatures and strong winds beset the state. Flames raced through the northern Sierra Nevada foothills before dawn Wednesday ― catching crews and residents off guard as they leaped southwest toward towns in Butte County, including the community of Paradise, which was largely destroyed by the 2018 Camp fire.

The incident is now the 10th-largest wildfire in state history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. Wildfires have burned more than 3.1 million acres statewide this year, the largest amount on record.

Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant said dangerously dry conditions led "to explosive fires that have really just skyrocketed us past the 3 million mark for the first time in our recorded history."

"Unfortunately, with several more months of fire season to go, this number could continue to increase," he said Thursday.

The Dolan fire, which ignited Aug. 18 north of Limekiln State Park in Monterey County, has also seen extreme growth this week.

Officials said the combination of high temperatures, dry fuels and wind combined to more than triple the size of the fire, to more than 110,000 acres.

The fire also has spread to the Army's Fort Hunter Liggett, though that property has not been forced to evacuate, officials said.

While the mid-August lightning siege set California on the path toward a historic and horrifyingly active fire season, a second salvo of summer infernos has since pushed the toll to more devastating heights.

The unprecedented firestorm prompted the U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday to temporarily close all national forests in California.

Many officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, have said the effects of climate change have helped set the stage for this year's prolific fire season.

"I quite literally have no patience for climate change deniers," he said Tuesday.

"You may not believe it intellectually," he added. "But your own eyes, your own experiences, tell a different story."

So far this year, almost 7,700 fires have ignited statewide, according to Berlant.

"This year has already been a very destructive fire season, and it is nowhere close to being over," he said Wednesday.

Six of the state's 20 largest wildfires have started in the past month or so, according to Cal Fire. That includes the August Complex, which has burned an all-time record 471,185 acres in a remote area in and around Tehama County.

That complex, which started Aug. 17 as a cluster of 37 distinct fires in the Mendocino National Forest, was 24% contained as of Thursday. The most recent acreage figure pushed it well past the 2018 Mendocino Complex fire, which burned more than 459,000 acres.

Crews have almost completely hemmed in the SCU Lightning and LNU Lightning complexes, which rank as the third- and fourth-largest wildfires in state history, at 396,624 and 363,220 acres, respectively.

The SCU complex ― which began as a collection of about 20 blazes in Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties ― is now 97% contained. Containment is at 94% for the LNU complex, which has charred parts of Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties.

Joining those complexes on the distressing leaderboard is the Elkhorn fire, which is burning in the Mendocino, Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers national forests. It has scorched 255,309 acres ― the ninth-largest burn zone ― and was 27% contained as of Thursday.

The massive Creek fire, which has chewed through more than 175,000 acres, destroyed an estimated 360 structures and prompted widespread evacuations in the Sierra foothills northeast of Fresno, is currently the 17th-largest in state history.

The fire was still 0% contained Thursday morning, but officials said that could soon change as weather conditions are improving.

After exploding in high heat and strong wind in its first days, the Creek fire's run through the Sierra National Forest has slowed to a crawl. Winds cleared the air long enough Wednesday afternoon to finally give aircraft an opportunity to line the forest with retardant to slow the fire's spread, as crews on the fire's southern portion worked to harden the defenses around areas like Meadow Lakes and Tollhouse.