12 have died since massive snowstorms cut off California mountain towns, official says

Michelle Hake's sister had been snowed in for days, alone in her Big Bear home. Her family said it wasn't clear just how urgent her medical needs had become during last month's record-setting snowstorms and the treacherous days that followed.

She "needed medical attention in the midst of the storm, and we could not get that to her," Hake said. Her family called for an emergency wellness check Monday.

"We were too late," she said.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department found Hake's sister dead just after 9 a.m., agency spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said. A cause of death has not been determined, but Rodriguez said there were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances.

Hake, who requested that her adult sister not be identified, declined to expound on her sister's medical history or what might have led to her death. But she said she had no doubt that her sister would have gotten the care she needed had the storms not trapped her inside.

"We were trying to get someone to go check on her," Hake said. "There was literally no access to get to her; she lives alone. And for so many that are [stuck] in their homes, that is their story."

Rodriguez said at least two other people in San Bernardino's mountain communities had been found dead through official welfare checks since Feb. 23, when the historic snowstorms started. One was found dead in Big Bear and the other in Valley of Enchantment, a neighborhood in Crestline.

The agency, however, has also responded to nine more deaths since the storms, Rodriguez said — a total of 12.

"So far, we can only confirm [one], a traffic accident, as weather-related," Rodriguez said. "The preliminary information in the other deaths does not indicate they are weather-related, but those investigations are ongoing."

She declined to release further details about the other deaths, citing ongoing investigations.

But many mountain residents who spoke to The Times, some of whom found neighbors or friends dead inside their homes, said they had no doubt the massive storms and treacherous aftermath — the blocked roads, the lack of heat, cellphone service and food — probably contributed, if not caused, the casualties.

"I don't think people know how dire it is right now," Hake said. "We are literally trying to find people like my sister, people who are in their homes, and their life is hanging in the balance."

At a Big Bear Lake City Council meeting Wednesday night, Laura Johnson told council members during public comments that a friend who lived in the area had died during the storms because their home could not be accessed by a dialysis provider.

"They would not allow the driver to come up and pick up my friend who needed dialysis three days out of the week," Johnson said. "And he passed."

Many worry that this is just the beginning as people continue to dig out.

"The level of loss and just the magnitude of the storm ... I just cannot convey enough just how devastating" it has been, Hake said.

In Crestline's Skyland community, Rhea-Frances Tetley said her 93-year-old neighbor, Elinor "Dolly" Avenatti, was found dead Monday.

Avenatti may have been elderly, Tetley said, but she was lively and a fixture in their community.

"She was a joy for the neighborhood," Tetley said. "She was feisty and independent ... and generous to a fault."

Avenatti was active in senior citizens groups, baked for neighbors, walked daily before the storm and collected bottles and cans to make donations to animal rights groups, Tetley said.

She worried that a week without power, stuck in her cold house alone behind mounds of snow, might have been what killed Avenatti. Tetley said neighbors had been delivering food and checking in on the woman for about a week, but early this week — as electricity finally returned to their street — the nonagenarian didn't answer her door. On Monday, neighbors went in and found her dead.

"She didn't have heat," Tetley said. "I think that she froze to death in the house."

Tetley said that soon after Avenatti's body was found, their street was finally plowed, because emergency officials needed to respond to the death.

For nearly two weeks, many living in mountain communities from Crestline to Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear have been trapped under massive amounts of snow — more than 100 inches in some places — while officials have struggled to clear roadways and provide relief after back-to-back storms pummeled the region with blizzard conditions and relentless snowfall. Residents were without power for days, roofs and decks collapsed, gas leaks spurred storm-related fires, and entire neighborhoods struggled to get supplies of food and gas.