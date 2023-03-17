Eleven inmates and one staff member at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that has sent 139 people into quarantine, officials said Friday.

One inmate housing unit went into quarantine on Monday and another on Tuesday, Deputy Rob Dillion said.

No inmates or staff have been hospitalized, he said.

Matt Brown, communications specialist for the county, said COVID-19 is no longer treated as an emergency and Sonoma County has scaled back contact tracing and outreach efforts.

“Yes, people are still getting COVID-19, but we are not seeing severe outcomes like earlier in the pandemic,” Brown said in an email Friday.

“Having 11 positive cases in a congregate setting like the jail is not surprising, and if their symptoms did not require hospitalization, then this is what we can expect as we adapt to living with COVID like other illnesses, flu, cold, etc.”

Sonoma County ended its public health emergency Feb. 28.

The Sheriff’s Office is following all of its COVID protocols, including wearing masks, quarantining and disinfecting each cell and common area, Dillion said, adding that janitorial staff are cleaning after each COVID-19 positive group comes out of a cell.

Inmates that test positive do not physically appear in court, even if previously scheduled to do so, he said.

“Depending on what portion of the case is being heard, they can either reschedule it, have their attorney appear for them or appear via video,” Dillion said.

The exact impact on Sonoma County Superior Court proceedings wasn’t clear and some in-custody defendants were visible at the courthouse Friday.

Court proceedings continued for defendants who were not in custody Friday, as did the jury trial for Lloban Martinez-Soto, who’s charged in a January 2021 murder.

Still, at least one significant hearing on Friday had to be pushed back.

Evan Frostick and Madison Bernard were scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday morning in a murder case involving their 15-month-old daughter, Charlotte.

Their hearing was rescheduled to April 13 because one of them was quarantined, Assistant District Attorney Brian Staebell verified.

Frostick, 26, and Bernard, 24, were each charged with murder and child endangerment after their daughter died May 9. She died from acute fentanyl intoxication, according to a Sonoma County coroner report.

Both parents are in custody without bail.

