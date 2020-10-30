12 Lake County Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

At least 12 inmates sharing a single housing unit at the Lake County Jail tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s the largest reported COVID-19 outbreak at the jail during the pandemic, with now 19 confirmed cases this year.

An unspecified number of inmates in that unit had been isolated in quarantine after they were exposed to one inmate who tested positive on Oct. 12, Lake County Sheriff Lt. Corey Paulich said in a prepared statement.

On Oct. 22, a second inmate from that unit tested positive, he said. By Thursday, another 12 cases were confirmed.

“Medical staff will be closely monitoring the isolated inmates and conducting the testing protocols recommended by (county) Public Health,” Paulich said. “This includes the testing of staff and inmates as we work to contain the virus.”

There have been 703 confirmed cases in Lake County and 17 deaths, according to the latest public health data. Of those, 56 cases are active while 632 have recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

