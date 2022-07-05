12 officers hurt by crowd hurling fireworks and bottles, San Francisco police say

A dozen officers were injured in San Francisco after fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at them, officials said.

Police responded to a call about “a large crowd” and fire after midnight on Tuesday, July 5, at 24th and Harrison streets, a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department said. The 12 officers were injured when police tried to “disperse the hostile crowd.”

In a video posted by the department, a fire can be seen in the middle of the intersection while a firework can be heard going off.

“Despite staffing issues, officers eventually were able to clear the crowds from the street and SFFD was able to extinguish the fire before further damage occurred,” a followup tweet from the department said.

The extent of the injuries to the officers was not provided by officials.