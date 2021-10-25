12 things readers wish they could do again in Sonoma County

If you could go back in time in Sonoma County, what businesses, parks and other places would you revisit?

We asked readers on social media what they wish they could do again in Sonoma County, and we received an overwhelming number of responses from readers who shared their favorite restaurants, hangout spots and parks.

Scroll through the list below to see some things that readers wish they could do again. To see the full list of responses, go here.