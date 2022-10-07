For the full schedule of all youth orchestras under the Santa Rosa Symphony, go to bit.ly/3RS8g3e .

The way Henry Miller tells it, when he started playing the violin at the age of 5, he spent a lot of time on the ground.

“My first lesson I was just rolling around on the floor,” he said. “I wasn’t a very good student.”

“My mom had to kind of make me practice,” he said.

Now at the ripe old age of 12, it’s fair to say those days are over.

Today Miller, a seventh-grader at Herbert Slater Middle School in Santa Rosa, is the newly named concert master for the Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra, where members are from 12 to 23 years old.

He’s the youngest musician to earn the role of concert master in at least a decade, according to Elena Sloman, youth ensembles manager for the Santa Rosa Symphony.

What does a concert master do, you ask? That’s OK, I didn’t know either.

It means Miller, barely old enough to be in the group, earned the honor of sitting in the first violinist’s chair, tunes the group before performances and rehearsals, and offers input on bowing and styles within pieces.

Multiple times during the group’s regular rehearsal Sunday night, conductor Bobby Rogers leaned to his left and asked Miller for his input on how the group sounded or how a particular section of a piece should be played.

“It’s a very important role in the orchestra,” Sloman said

It’s based on leadership, but predominantly musicianship.

Just 12, Miller blew the August audition for the role out of the water.

“His musicianship is through the roof,” Rogers said.

Rogers, who does not participate in the concert master auditions, but leaves that decision to two independent judges, said Miller floored them with his play.

The feedback Rogers got was unanimous: Miller is the real deal.

“My gosh, the sound he’s pulling and the intensity of his playing made you move up in your chair,” Rogers said. “Just to hear that opening chord was ‘Hot damn, this is going to be a good one.’”

Miller was 4 when he started taking piano lessons from his mom, Ali.

Then he heard an older friend playing the violin. I want to do that, he thought.

At 5, he started learning under Melanie Webster in Sebastopol before moving to Aaron Westman a year ago.

He joined the mid-tier youth orchestra group in 2020 and auditioned, and made, the top tier group last year.

He barely made the age cutoff.

So when he approached his mom after a fairly intensive summer of practice and said he wanted to not only try out for the orchestra again but try out with a separate audition for the role of concert master, Ali Miller had some misgivings.

“I told him he couldn’t,” she said. “I was like ‘You can’t do that, you have to pay your dues.”

“It’s cheeky. That’s how I felt,” she said.

But she backed off when Westman, Henry’s private teacher, told her there is no harm in learning the tougher audition-required music and no harm in practicing handling the stress of a tryout.

There is nothing to lose, he said.

That attitude lessened the stress a bit, Ali Miller said.

Then Henry got the job.

His mom might have been a bit nervous, but he was over the moon.

“I am really glad that I did because now I’m in this super cool spot that I enjoy,” he said.

He talks about expressing himself musically. He doesn’t mind that front and center seat.

“Just because you are in the orchestra doesn’t mean you can’t move and express yourself in the music,” he said.

But a mom can still worry. She thought the sheer act of such a newcomer trying out for the role would put off his fellow musicians.

That hasn’t been the case.

Henry Miller calls them his friends, calls it an amazingly supportive community.

“I was a little nervous that I’m going to tell an 18-year-old what to do and they are going to get mad at me. I don’t want to be in that situation,” he said. “But it’s a good situation because everybody is really nice because they knew me from last year.”

Ali Miller, who traveled with Henry and the group as they performed in four cities in 11 days in Spain last June, said she saw the community vibe throughout the trip.

“These kids are like the most amazing humans,” she said. “They were so good to him, and so good to everyone. They all championed each other and are so positive and kind.”

Rogers likes the idea of a guy with Miller’s skills being asked to grow in other ways.

Concert master is not only a musician but a leader.

“I said, ‘Look buddy, I don’t care that you are (12), what we have to do is create a partnership, where kids don’t look at you for your age, they look at your skill set. And I’m going to help you,” Rogers said.

Miller, who no longer (on most days) has be cajoled into practicing, says the violin, the sounds he can pull from it and playing with other talented musicians, flat out makes him happy.

It wasn’t always this way, so he feels grateful.

“It’s not really fun when all you can play is ‘Hot Cross Buns,’” he said.

But something has always been there with the violin for him. He liked the instrument, he has liked both of his teachers. Those all played a role in his sticking with it.

And then he began to not just like it, but love it.

Today he talks not about “Hot Cross Buns,” but learning the violin concerto by Sibelius.

“When I first heard it, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever heard,” he said.

Now he’s learning to create those sounds himself.

“I just really liked the instrument, but before I learned that I loved the violin I just thought of it as something I had to do, like homework,” he said. “But now I think of it as my hobby, the thing I enjoy most in life. It’s my thing — playing classical music.”

