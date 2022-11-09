Connolly stakes early lead over Aminzadeh in North Bay Assembly race

With Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly staking an early lead over Coastal Commissioner Sara Aminzadeh Tuesday, the only certain answer to the question of who will win the hotly contested race is a Democrat from Marin.

The race for California’s recently redrawn 12th Assembly District, which includes all of Marin County and part of Sonoma County, featured a pair of progressives: Aminzadeh, a water policy expert from Kentfield; and Connolly, a former California Deputy Attorney General with deep experience in local government.

Both were running for the seat vacated by five-term Assembly member Marc Levine.

Connolly jumped out to a nine-point lead in early returns, which included mail-in ballots and early, in-person voting, however it was too early to draw any conclusions. Connolly had 37,078 votes to 30,819 for Aminzadeh. There are 304,899 registered voters in the district.

In the June primary election, Connolly outpolled Aminzadeh by a tissue-thin margin of 42,917 votes to 41,897.

The opponents were described by Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers as “very different people with similar ideologies.”

Aminzadeh is “an exciting candidate, she’s passionate,” said Rogers. “Damon has more experience. That’s the way this race has shaped up.”

Rogers endorsed Connolly, an old friend of his, as did four of Sonoma County’s five Supervisors. If Connolly lined up more local backing, Aminzadeh attracted more statewide — and nationwide — endorsements, including plugs from California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis; U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York; U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine; former Grateful Dead guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir, and actress and activist Jane Fonda. On the eve of the election, she reeled in the endorsement the First Partner of California, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

But Aminzadeh, in her quest to become the first woman in 20 years to represent Marin and Sonoma in the Assembly, also drew significant support from within the district — most notably the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, who spent much of the last week the campaign going door to door with her.

Huffman praised Aminzadeh as “a proven environmental leader” who has “dedicated her career to protecting clean air, clean water. And she’s good at it. She’s effective.”

The Press Democrat’s editorial board endorsed Connolly, citing his “extensive experience on topics salient to North Bay voters, including transportation, fire prevention, open space and energy.” The Marin Independent Journal followed suit, in an editorial headlined “Experience Makes Connolly the Choice.”

Late in the campaign, however, the San Francisco Chronicle gave its nod to Aminzadeh. Noting the general similarities in many of their stances, the Chronicle endorsed her based on the “boldness” with which she is willing to “pursue her vision.”

Unlike Connolly, for instance, she is willing to overhaul the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, which has often been weaponized to slow down or halt projects — often affordable housing — that communities don’t like for NIMBY reasons.

Connolly wasn’t ceding ground to his rival on environmental issues. He listed himself as a “co-founder” of Marin Clean Energy, the groundbreaking Community Choice Aggregation — think of it as a community buyer’s club for electricity — that launched to customers in 2010.

Some critics described that as an overly generous assessment of his role in the creation of that agency.

Getting Marin’s cities to join that “buyer’s club” was “a huge effort,” recalled Leslie Alden of Corte Madera, who now runs Drawdown Bay Area, which creates solutions to climate change. Fifteen years ago she was an aide to then-Marin County Supervisor Charles McGlashan — who along with Dawn Weisz, now CEO of MCE, was a driving force behind its creation.

“We did endless presentations, and meetings,” she recalls. “We had breakfasts and lunches with anyone and everyone, to tell the story, and encourage them to join.”

MCE came into existence, said Alden, thanks to a “three-legged stool” of “extraordinary technical staff” — she singled out Weisz, in particular — “incredibly dedicated, smart advocates in the community, and some strong political leadership.”

That political leadership came from McGlashan, she said. “End of story.”

While Connolly was a member of MCE’s founding board, when it launched in 2010, calling him a “co-founder” is a stretch, she said.

“If anyone from the political realm should get credit for founding it,” said Alden, it should be McGlashan.

Connolly pushed back firmly against allegations that he was taking credit where it wasn’t due.

“I’m proud of my record helping launch Marin Clean Energy,” he said in a Nov. 2 interview with the Press Democrat.

“I was recruited by Charles McGlashan when I started on the San Rafael City Council” in 2008 “to join the founding board of MCE, at a time we were just starting it as the first CCA of its kind in the entire state.”

The project’s success was by no means assured, he recalled. “CCA’s were seen as risky, and we were taking on PG & E in the process.”

Connolly worked “hand in hand,” he said, “with Charles and activists and other board members” to bring Marin townships and cities on board.

Following McGlashan’s unexpected death in 2011, at the age of 49, Connolly was voted to succeed him as chair of the agency’s board. “Under my chairmanship, we did get every city and town in Marin on board, and started expanding the agency to other communities” — efforts that included helping to launch Sonoma Clean Power.

“So yeah,” he concluded, “I was a leader in Marin Clean Power.”

