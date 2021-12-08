Subscribe

13 hurt as pickup rolls in Border Patrol chase in Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 8, 2021, 7:53AM
Updated 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO — A pickup being chased by Border Patrol agents overturned Tuesday in San Diego County, tossing some passengers from the vehicle and injuring 13 people, three of them seriously, authorities said.

The Chevrolet Silverado rolled over on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley at around 6 p.m. and people were tossed from the truck's cab and bed, authorities said.

The freeway was shut down for about 90 minutes.

Details of what sparked the chase weren't immediately provided.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette