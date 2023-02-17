Two people and one cat were rescued from a house fire in San Francisco's Richmond District on Thursday morning, officials said.

The two people had moderate injuries, Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department, said in a media update posted to Twitter.

The fire department responded to the fire at a three-story single-family home at 209 14th Ave. just before 10 a.m., Baxter said.

UPDATE 2 RESCUED BY #SFFD AND TAKEN TO LOCAL ER- 1 CAT RESCUED AND WILL BE OKAY 12 DISPLACED @RedCrossNorCal ASSISTING https://t.co/16P8MGtge8 pic.twitter.com/508SzSuZ3Y — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 16, 2023

Firefighters carried one person down a ladder; the other person was also found inside the building, along with the cat, and brought to the street. Both people were transported to a local hospital.

"Both victims have been transported to a local hospital and will be OK," Baxter said. "The cat has been reunited with its human companion and also will be OK."

Thirteen people were displaced due to the blaze.

Baxter said just before noon that the fire was under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.