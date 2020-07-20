Subscribe

13 people shot near Illinois riverfront after a fight breaks out in a crowd of nearly 200, police say

KATHERINE ROSENBERG-DOUGLAS
THE CHICAGO TRIBUNE
July 20, 2020, 7:03AM
Updated 5 hours ago

CHICAGO _ Peoria authorities on Sunday said there were "multiple people firing weapons" into a crowd of nearly 200 gathered near the riverfront, leaving 13 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Seven women and six men, all adults, were shot. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening, according to a statement from Peoria police.

Officers first were called to the area of Water and Hamilton streets about 4:45 a.m. for reports of a large fight among the nearly 200 people gathered there. It wasn't immediately clear why they had gathered or what led to the fight, officials said.

Officers located two injured people at the scene. A man had been shot in the neck and a woman had been shot in the back. Each was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in serious condition, according to the statement.

Eleven other people suffering from gunshot wounds "to their extremities" were taken to various hospitals by car, police said.

Investigators said they determined there was more than one shooter. No arrests have been made.

"This incident occurred as a result of a dispute among groups of people gathered at the riverfront," according to the statement.

___

(c)2020 Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine