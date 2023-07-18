A 13-year-old bitten by a rattlesnake Sunday in Napa County was airlifted by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for treatment at a hospital, officials said.

Henry 1, the sheriff’s office’s helicopter, was dispatched Sunday evening to a rural property in Calistoga for the teen who was bitten, according to a Facebook post Monday by the sheriff’s office.

Henry-1 had a busy Sunday! Towards the end of the shift, Henry-1 was requested to respond to a rural property in... Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Monday, July 17, 2023

The aircraft landed at the property six minutes after takeoff, officials said.

An on-board paramedic determined the teenager needed immediate transport to the hospital and contacted area medical facilities to see if they had antivenom.

Henry 1 then flew the child to the hospital.

The teen’s status was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.

