13-year-old boy bitten by rattlesnake in Calistoga airlifted to hospital
A 13-year-old bitten by a rattlesnake Sunday in Napa County was airlifted by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for treatment at a hospital, officials said.
Henry 1, the sheriff’s office’s helicopter, was dispatched Sunday evening to a rural property in Calistoga for the teen who was bitten, according to a Facebook post Monday by the sheriff’s office.
The aircraft landed at the property six minutes after takeoff, officials said.
An on-board paramedic determined the teenager needed immediate transport to the hospital and contacted area medical facilities to see if they had antivenom.
Henry 1 then flew the child to the hospital.
The teen’s status was not immediately known.
This is a developing story.
