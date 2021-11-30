13-year-old Concord boy arrested in carjacking after police chase

ANTIOCH — A 13-year-old boy suspected in a carjacking was arrested after leading police on a chase and crashing the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an Oakley coffee shop, police said.

Antioch police officers on Sunday spotted the vehicle after it was carjacked in Oakland and when they began to follow it, it kept driving through Antioch and into neighboring Oakley, the East Bay Times reported Monday.

The driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting the center median and collided with a decorative boulder in the parking lot of a Starbucks in Oakley, Antioch police Sgt. Rick Hoffman said in a statement.

A male ran from the vehicle and after a search in a nearby neighborhood, Antioch and Oakley police officers arrested the 13-year-old from Concord, he said.

It was the latest recent carjacking arrest involving juveniles in the San Francisco Bay Area. San Leandro police said two boys, ages 12 and 13 from Oakland, were arrested Sunday in a vehicle taken during an armed carjacking of a pizza delivery person Friday night.

The victim was forcibly removed from his Nissan Altima sedan by the suspects, one of whom puled a gun and demanded the man's car keys, police Lt. Matt Barajas said in a news release.