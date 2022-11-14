A 13-year-old girl is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing into a parked vehicle before running away Saturday morning in Ukiah, officials said.

The hit-and-run collision was reported just before 7 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Wiyat Drive, the Ukiah Police Department announced Monday.

The street is in a residential area east of Highway 101.

According to police, the girl drove an SUV and struck a vehicle that was then pushed into a garage by the impact.

She and her passenger, a 15-year-old girl also believed to be intoxicated, ran away as nearby residents followed and reported their location to authorities.

The girls tried to avoid arrest by hiding in bushes and jumping over fences before entering a garage through an open side door, according to the Police Department.

Ukiah police and California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the area and searched the neighborhood before learning they were hiding in the garage.

The homeowner “was surprised by their presence after walking in her garage” and officers detained both of the teens, according to the Police Department.

It didn’t specify the location of the home or its proximity to the collision scene.

The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI, being a minor driving with a blood alcohol level of at least 0.05, being a minor transporting alcohol, hit-and-run and trespassing.

She was turned over to juvenile hall officials.

Her passenger is suspected of trespassing and was turned over to her parents.

Neither of the girls was publicly identified due to their ages and investigators didn’t specify where they believe the teens got the alcohol or who owned the SUV.

