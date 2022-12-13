Subscribe

14-year-old boy injured in Santa Rosa shooting

Sheriff’s deputies responded Monday evening to a report of a shooting at Andy’s Unity Park.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 13, 2022, 9:27AM
A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday night in Santa Rosa authorities called gang related.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 5:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Andy’s Unity Park on Moorland Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

The boy suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening and was taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff’s office violent crimes detectives are conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Detectives are getting limited cooperation from witnesses, according to the Facebook post.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information to contact its office at 707-565-2650.

