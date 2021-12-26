14-year-old identified as girl killed by police in Los Angeles store dressing room

The girl shot by a Los Angeles police officer while she was in a dressing room Thursday was identified as 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the county coroner's office said Saturday, as the Los Angeles Police Department put the officer on paid leave and prepared to release video evidence and radio calls from the shooting.

Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of an assault at a Burlington department store in North Hollywood on Thursday, where they found a suspect and fired at him, Dominic Choi, assistant chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, said at a news conference.

The suspect, who was identified by the coroner's office as 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez, was killed by police.

After the shooting, the authorities found a hole in a wall, Choi said, and behind it, found Valentina in the dressing room. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said in a statement. Her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner's office.

Valentina, was to turn 15 in May, had been shopping for a dress for a quinceañera, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was with her mother when she was shot, the police said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement that he was "profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl's life," adding, "I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family." The LAPD, the mayor's "crisis response team" and city council member Monica Rodriguez were assisting the girl's family, the police said.

The police will release 911 and radio calls, body-camera video and surveillance camera footage by Monday, Moore said.

The officer who fired the shots was put on paid leave, said Stacy Spells, an LAPD spokesman, "consistent with department protocols." The officer will "require a psychological evaluation and review by the chief of police before being able to return to duty," said Spells, who refused to identify the officer, citing the need for a review.

The California Justice Department is investigating the shooting, the attorney general's office said, as is required under California law when a police officer shoots and kills an unarmed civilian.

According to the LAPD's "Use of Force-Tactics Directive" issued in 2020, officers should "consider their surroundings, background, and potential risk to bystanders to the extent reasonable" before firing. The dressing room was behind a wall "directly behind the suspect and out of the officers' view," the police said.

The shooting days before Christmas drew criticism from some who saw parallels between Valentina's death and the death in 2018 of 27-year-old Melyda Corado, who was shot while working as an assistant store manager at a Trader Joe's in Los Angeles when LAPD officers and a shooting suspect exchanged gunfire.

On Thursday when police entered the Burlington store, they had thought that the suspect was armed, though no firearm was found on or near him, Choi said. Officers found a "very heavy lock" near the suspect, which the police believe was involved in the assault that left a woman injured, Choi said.

Domingo Garcia, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), said in a statement that "it is indefensible that trained Los Angeles police officers could open fire in a crowded store at the height of Christmas shopping without first knowing for sure if the suspect was armed."

LULAC noted that the shooting happened in the heavily Latino San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles. "We will not allow open season on Latinos by LAPD," Garcia said.

On Thursday, a jury in Minneapolis found former police officer Kimberly Potter, a White woman, guilty of manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in April. She said she had shot Wright after she mistook her gun for her Taser.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who had earlier prosecuted former police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, said after Potter's conviction that officers should not be "discouraged" by the convictions.

"When a member of your profession is held accountable, it doesn't diminish you," Ellison said. "In fact, it shows the world that those of you who enforce the law are also willing to live by it."