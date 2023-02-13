14-year-old girl sustains minor burns from fireworks set off inside Santa Rosa apartment
A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with minor burns last week after she said a friend set off a firework inside her room in southwest Santa Rosa, officials said.
At 9:26 p.m. Thursday, the Santa Rosa Fire Department received a call from a resident who said they heard an explosion and could smell smoke inside a two-story apartment complex on Corby Avenue near Cottonwood Drive, Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said Monday.
Firefighters responded to the scene and found a teenage girl with burn marks and blood on her clothing. She told authorities her friend had ignited a firework inside her room while she was there.
Fire crews found minimal smoke in the room with a few char marks and a pile of smoldering papers, which they extinguished, Jenkins said.
Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the scene at 9:51 p.m.
Because the fire has not been deemed intentional or criminal, police are not investigating, said Sgt. Christopher Mahurin, a spokesperson for the department.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
