A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with minor burns last week after she said a friend set off a firework inside her room in southwest Santa Rosa, officials said.

At 9:26 p.m. Thursday, the Santa Rosa Fire Department received a call from a resident who said they heard an explosion and could smell smoke inside a two-story apartment complex on Corby Avenue near Cottonwood Drive, Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said Monday.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a teenage girl with burn marks and blood on her clothing. She told authorities her friend had ignited a firework inside her room while she was there.

Fire crews found minimal smoke in the room with a few char marks and a pile of smoldering papers, which they extinguished, Jenkins said.

Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the scene at 9:51 p.m.

Because the fire has not been deemed intentional or criminal, police are not investigating, said Sgt. Christopher Mahurin, a spokesperson for the department.

