15 rescued, 8 injured in San Francisco apartment building fire

A fire broke out in a residential building in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood Saturday, leaving eight people injured, officials said.

Fifteen people and seven cats and dogs were rescued from flames on the third and fourth floors of the four-story building at 1000 Howard Street, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter. Four of the injured individuals were transported to a hospital.

Fire department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said fifteen units in the building were impacted by the fire.

Forty-five firefighters responded to the blaze about 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.