Subscribe

15 rescued, 8 injured in San Francisco apartment building fire

AMY GRAFF
SFGATE
February 27, 2022, 10:39AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A fire broke out in a residential building in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood Saturday, leaving eight people injured, officials said.

Fifteen people and seven cats and dogs were rescued from flames on the third and fourth floors of the four-story building at 1000 Howard Street, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter. Four of the injured individuals were transported to a hospital.

Fire department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said fifteen units in the building were impacted by the fire.

Forty-five firefighters responded to the blaze about 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette