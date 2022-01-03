Subscribe

15 things readers miss most about Sonoma County after moving away

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
January 3, 2022, 7:10AM

We recently asked readers who moved away from Sonoma County where they went and why they left. That made us wonder: What do they miss most about the region?

We posed the question on Facebook and received dozens of responses that ranged from hiking spots to the county’s small-town feel.

See some of readers’ responses in the gallery above, and let us know what you miss most in the comments below.

In 2018, we asked readers who moved to Texas from Sonoma County why they made the move. Read their responses here.

In 2019, we asked readers who moved to Arizona from Sonoma County why they chose the Grand Canyon State. Read their responses here.

Read about what people missed the most about the area back then here.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette