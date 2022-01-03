15 things readers miss most about Sonoma County after moving away

We recently asked readers who moved away from Sonoma County where they went and why they left. That made us wonder: What do they miss most about the region?

We posed the question on Facebook and received dozens of responses that ranged from hiking spots to the county’s small-town feel.

See some of readers’ responses in the gallery above, and let us know what you miss most in the comments below.

In 2018, we asked readers who moved to Texas from Sonoma County why they made the move. Read their responses here.

In 2019, we asked readers who moved to Arizona from Sonoma County why they chose the Grand Canyon State. Read their responses here.

Read about what people missed the most about the area back then here.