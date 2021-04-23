15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of firing BB gun at cars

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of firing a BB gun at vehicles from his home in Santa Rosa on Thursday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

At around 11:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Boyd Street, where someone was seen shooting at parked and moving vehicles from a window.

Witnesses directed police to the boy’s home. The boy admitted to officers that he shot at the vehicles and turned over a BB gun, which resembled Glock handgun. He said he bought it online.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and released to a parent. Two passenger cars and a tractor were significantly damaged in the shooting, police said.

