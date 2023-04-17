A 15-year-old Covelo girl was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing a 16-year-old Covelo girl, whose body was found earlier that day in a Mendocino County field, according to authorities.

Detectives said they believe an assault occurred between the two girls in a vacant field just north of the 23800 block of Howard Street in Covelo. Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 11:25 a.m. to the field, where the 16-year-old’s body was found by her uncle, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The 16-year-old, who was identified as Ruby Montelongo, had not returned home Friday night, according to her uncle.

The Sheriff’s Office learned the 15-year-old girl, whom the deceased knew, had assaulted Montelongo in the field that night, according to the release.

The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was arrested and booked into Mendocino County Juvenile Hall.

An investigation is still being conducted, and an autopsy, including a toxicology analysis, will be performed Wednesday.

The 16-year-old’s death marks the second killing in Covelo in the last three weeks.

Nicholas Whipple, 20, of Redwood Valley, died the morning of March 29 from what investigators believed was a gunshot wound suffered during a physical assault.

Lee Anthony Joaquin was later identified as a suspect in Whipple’s death.

Anyone with information that could assist Sheriff's Detectives in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office tip line by calling 707-234-2100 or the WeTip anonymous crime reporting hotline by calling 800-782-7463.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at 707-521-5489 and madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.