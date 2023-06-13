A 15-year-old Sonoma boy on probation for burglary and violating parole was arrested after investigators determined he stole a shotgun from his neighbor’s home on First Street West, according to Sonoma Police Sgt. Scott McKinnon.

The shotgun was discovered missing on June 8, when a resident of the neighboring home came home from work and found the place burglarized, with numerous items out of place and the back door open, McKinnon said.

Among the missing items: a blue blanket and a shotgun taken from his living room closet, police said.

A search for fingerprints at the scene and surveillance video from the surrounding neighborhood was inconclusive, McKinnon said.

An additional deputy arrived on scene during the investigation and advised the responding deputies of a juvenile nearby with a history of arrests. The juvenile was on house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor, McKinnon said.

A deputy contacted the boy’s mother who gave permission to deputies to enter her home and search his room for the shotgun, McKinnon said. The deputies did not find anything in their initial search.

A deputy then called the juvenile’s parole officer to ask about the teen’s whereabouts during the time of the burglary and the location history of the ankle monitor. The probation officer sent several screenshots to the deputies, McKinnon said.

“At about 10:25 a.m., the juvenile enters the victim's residence,” McKinnon said. “There were eight location hits of the juvenile being inside the victim's residence until about 10:34 a.m.”

With the information from the probation officer, Sonoma Police had probable cause to arrest a juvenile for burglary of the home and for violation of his probation for violating the terms of electronic monitoring, McKinnon said, but the shotgun was still missing.

Sonoma Police asked the 15-year-old suspect to exit the home so he could be placed in custody in the back of a police vehicle. Eventually, with assistance from the suspect’s mother, the suspect admitted to stashing the shotgun under the crawl space of his closet door, McKinnon said.

Deputies found the shotgun wrapped in a blue blanket. The teen was transported to Sonoma County Jail and was charged with felony vandalism, failure to comply with electronic monitoring and violation of probation, McKinnon said.

The teen’s name was withheld by authorities because he is a minor.

“This was a fantastic job by deputies knowing the city, knowing the area and knowing that he lives there,” McKinnon said.

