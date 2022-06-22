15-year-old Windsor girl missing since Friday

A 15-year-old girl from Windsor has been missing since Friday morning, family members and authorities say.

Alondra Macias Aguirre was last seen by her family in their Windsor home wearing a black sweater and black Converse sneakers, according to authorities. She has brown hair, is 5’5“ tall and weighs 146 lbs.

“She was acting normal, helping around the house, and then just Friday she just disappeared,” said her 27-year-old brother, Juan Armando Macias Aguirre.

No foul play is suspected, said Sgt. Dylan Fong of the Windsor Police Department. He said Aguirre had packed a bag of clothes, so her case is being investigated as a potential runaway situation.

“I feel like they're not doing that full effort on it,” said Juan Aguirre, “But I mean, I can't really speak on that because I'm not sure how they do their job.”

The Windsor Police Department is “doing everything we can,” Fong said.

Having spent hours chasing leads and interviewing people, police said they have forwarded the investigation to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit, which could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Police and family members urge anyone with information on Aguirre’s location to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 707-565-2185.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.