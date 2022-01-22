150-year-old Freestone Store to be placed on National Register of Historic Places

Growing up in a west county house between Occidental and Sebastopol, Analise Lofaro made frequent stops in the tiny town of Freestone, which she calls “magical.”

When Lofaro noticed a year and a half ago that the quaint old Freestone Store was up for sale, “I jumped on the opportunity,” she recalled. “I did everything I could to make it happen.”

A private chef for the last decade, Lofaro is also the principal of a limited liability company called 500 Bohemian Highway — the address of the Freestone Store, which she now owns.

After witnessing “immense” growth in Sonoma County over the last few decades, “it’s really important for me to see certain places and areas stay the way they’ve always been,” she said. “We have a lot of history here. I just want to see some of it remain the way it was.”

She got a big boost toward that goal Friday from the California State Historical Resources Commission, which voted unanimously to approve the Freestone Store, a designated Sonoma County Landmark since 1974, for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

Following that vote, said a spokesperson in the state’s Office of Historic Preservation, the name of the Freestone Store will be “sent to the keeper to be placed on the National Register.”

The store closed in March of 2018 following the death of its previous owner, Bill Cantrell. It has yet to reopen. Lofaro’s intent, she said, is to restore it to its original purpose, “a small country store that serves the community — and anyone passing through.”

Asked when the Freestone Store might once again open its doors, Lofaro said, “Gosh, I’d love to give you a time frame, but honestly, COVID has made this a much more lengthy process for us. It’s really hard to say at this time.”

The eight buildings under consideration for federal recognition Friday included three properties associated with LGBTQ rights: the Morris Kight House and The Black Cat Tavern, both in Los Angeles, and San Francisco’s Glide Memorial Church. Another structure, the Art Deco Royal Theater in Santa Barbara County, was built in 1940 and owned by Arthur Shogo Fukuda, who was forced to sell it before he was incarcerated at a relocation center in Arkansas during World War II.

Despite the 1876 in wooden numbers added to the façade of the Freestone Store after 1970, state historian Amy Crain said the building was built four years earlier and was in place prior to the construction of North Pacific Coast Railroad, which ran in Freestone from 1876 to 1930.

During a three-minute Zoom address devoted to the Bohemian Highway landmark, Crain said “primary resources corroborate a construction date of circa 1872.”

Despite alteration that include the replacement of the second-floor windows, reconstruction of the front porch roof, and interior renovations of the second-floor apartments, the Freestone Store “retains all aspects of historic integrity,” said Crain.

The building was eligible for the National Register “at the local level of significance,” she added, “in the areas of exploration settlement and commerce,” and also for its “integral role in development of Freestone as an important hub for transportation and commerce in Sonoma county, and northern California.”

Inclusion on the National Register is a deep honor, “very much a plus,” said Occidental attorney Eric Koenigshofer, a member of the Sonoma County Planning Commission who was appointed by the court to be the administrator of Cantrell’s estate after his death in 2018.

The tax benefits provided to owners of such historic properties, he said, are designed to encourage them to invest and upgrade them. By applying for placement on the federal historic register, said Koenigshofer, Lofaro and her team are signaling their intent to spend a significant amount of money on capital improvements, which is “magnificent.”

“Places like Freestone are really unique, they’re deeply rooted in the county, they have very interesting historical narratives.”

The 7 members of the state’s Historical Resources Commission agree with him.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.