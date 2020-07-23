Subscribe

150 years of picnics in Sonoma County

JANET BALICKI
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 23, 2020, 7:18AM
Months of isolation have some of us looking to the great outdoors for a little social distanced fun. From Cloverdale to Petaluma, picnics are all the rage in Sonoma County.

But the concept of dining outdoors is anything but new, historians believe the idea originated in the Middle Ages when hunting feasts became a popular pursuit for the aristocracy.

The word picnic originates from the French, “pique-nique” which was used to describe foodies who brought their own wine when dining out.

Picnics became popular for all classes during the Victorian Era.

Early feasts may have included a roast pheasant and a few meat pies but for today’s Sonoma County residents nothing beats a nice charcuterie plate and a Russian River pinot.

Click through our gallery above to view images of Sonoma County picnics from the 1800s to modern day.

