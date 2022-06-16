154 pieces of history: Santa Rosa man collects Watergate-related autographs

Asked if he’s got John Dean’s autograph, Brett Stein seemed vaguely insulted.

Stein has what he believes to be the world’s largest private collection of Watergate-related autographs. Of course he’s got John Dean’s John Hancock.

“John Dean is easy to get,” said Stein, of Santa Rosa. The same cannot be said, however, of Maureen Dean, who sat stoically behind her husband throughout the Watergate hearings. Hers was a much more difficult signature to collect. But Stein snagged it. From a nearby bookshelf he plucks “Mo: A Woman’s View of Watergate,” its inside cover signed by the author.

Lots of young boys collect trading cards and sports memorabilia. Stein marched to the beat of a different drummer.

Even as a child, he was fascinated by the Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon. “It was a tale of police and thieves and leaks,” said Stein. “I was intrigued. How could it bring down a president?”

Now 51, he’s spent much of his life collecting autographs of the characters in that saga, which began 50 years ago Friday, on June 17, 1972, with a “third-rate burglary,” as it was spun by White House press secretary Ron Ziegler, whose autograph also graces Stein’s collection.

Despite its location some 2,800 miles west of Washington, D.C., Santa Rosa is oddly, inextricably linked to Watergate — the scandal and the building.

Watergate connection

Following his successful career as a political consultant, Montgomery High School graduate Joseph Rodota Jr. wrote “The Watergate: Inside America’s Most Infamous Address.” That 2018 book, published by William Morrow, is not an account of the crime and cover-up, said Rodota, who is also a playwright and podcaster, but rather “a biography of a building.”

Stein’s collection, which he’s decided to put up for sale — interested parties may reach him at Fotophinish@aol.com — features 154 autographs, including 94 signed books. Among his most prized pieces is a program from the 2008 funeral service of Mark Felt, who was Associate Director of the FBI at the time of the break-in.

Felt, a special agent who’d risen to the No. 2 job in the Bureau, came clean in 2005 Vanity Fair article as the anonymous source known by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as “Deep Throat.”

By a remarkable coincidence that boggles Stein’s mind to this day, Felt had been living in Santa Rosa since 1992. By then a widower, he moved in with his daughter Joan and her three sons, whom he helped raise, she said.

Upholding democracy

Joan Felt recalls sitting with her father, by then in his late 80s, watching something about Watergate on the television. Mark Felt had not yet shared with Vanity Fair or even his family that he was, in fact, Woodward’s key, confidential source. But Joan had long suspected he was. So she periodically tried to trip him up. On this night, she declared, “Dad, do you realize that Deep Throat brought down Nixon?”

“I wasn’t trying to bring him down,” blurted Felt, finally outing himself to his daughter. “I just thought the public needed to know the truth.”

Mark Felt’s motivation “was not to bring a president down,” said his grandson, Nick Jones, a lawyer in Los Angeles. “It was more to uphold, to preserve, our Democracy itself — our system, our institutions.”

“He could not let this pass,” agreed Joan. “It was just so wrong. But his hands were tied because even the guy just above him in the FBI — L. Patrick Gray — was doing the presidents bidding. There was nobody he could turn to, except Woodward.”

Her father was the subject of the 2017 movie 'Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House,' starring Liam Neeson. Joan recalled watching a monitor near the set of that movie watching Neeson film a courtroom scene in which he was being accused of illegal break-ins and wiretapping of the Weather Underground.

Never having seen her father in that light, she started to cry. “I felt for the first time how difficult it was for him, and how amazing it was that could handle everything that was on his plate,” she recalled. “And he was being mistreated so much by the system.”

Joan Felt was still in tears when director Peter Landesman brought Neeson over to her. “Liam just held me,” she recalled. “I said, ‘I had no idea what my Dad was up against.’ He was so compassionate. He just said, ‘How could you have?’”

Shortly after Mark Felt died in 2008, at the age of 95, Stein visited Joan’s house, and read a speech he’d written, commending the former G-man for his bravery — “for going against the grain and standing up for what was right,” said Stein. “I mean, what a tough guy, to take on the establishment, and go one-on-one with Nixon.”