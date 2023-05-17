Sonoma’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Commission decided who would top the trash heap in the city’s purchase of 81 new garbage receptacles that will replace the existing bins on the Plaza.

The commissioners recommended BigBelly, a high-tech trash receptacle with “fullness” sensors that alert staff when they need emptying, at a cost of $158,297; over more traditional bins for $117,569.

The 81 receptacles would be placed in groups of three – green for compost, blue for recyclables and black for general waste – at 27 stations around the Plaza, according to city staff. The BigBelly bins stand just over 4-feet tall, on a 2-foot by 2-foot base.

“After every party, all the recycling is left on the ground because the can’s full,” Public Works Director Mike Berger said. “People are typically throwing more than garbage into the garbage can that’s going to landfills that should be going to compost recycle.”

The purchase of new receptacles will be funded through a $186,000 State Parks Department grant covered by Proposition 68, which created $4 billion in general obligation bonds to fund local park services, and was approved by voters in 2018. The city specifically sought the grant to fund waste bins on the Plaza.

For many years, the council and community members have complained about the “eye sore” of the traditional waste receptacles that often surround City Hall. The new bins are part of a larger plan to renew the community gathering space, which also recently included an update to the Plaza’s public restrooms.

The city council has been discussing new trash bins on the Plaza since September, because the current receptacles are often overfilled. Officials also hope to make it easier for users to select the correct container for recycling, compost and waste. At the time, former Vice Mayor Kelso Barnett and current Councilmember Jack Ding expressed concern about the proposed price tag.

But on Tuesday night, the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Commission unanimously recommended that the Sonoma City Council consider authorizing a contract with BigBelly for trash receptacles. The council will discuss the plan at a future meeting.

