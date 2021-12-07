16-mile chase ends with crash into Sebastopol trailer, arrests

An East Bay man is suspected of leading Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies on a 16-mile chase before he crashed into a travel trailer on Sunday night, authorities said.

The driver of a silver BMW caught the attention of a deputy in Santa Rosa after he was seen speeding through a red light, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy attempted to pull the driver over, but after the driver stopped at a gas station on East Todd Road in Santa Rosa he driver sped away and headed north on Highway 101.

The driver was later identified by authorities as Matthew Davis, 46, of Hayward.

Deputies, according to authorities, pursued Davis onto Hearn Avenue, south on Stony Point Road, and west on Highway 116 towards Sebastopol.

During the chase, Davis drove in the opposite lane multiple times, ran another red light, almost hit a patrol car when a deputy was trying to set up spike strips and reached about 110 mph, according to authorities

Deputies stopped the pursuit at Highway 116 upon entering a fog bank because they said it was too dangerous at high speeds.

A Sebastopol police officer pursued Davis within the city’s limits where the fog had lifted, officials said, adding that Davis continued to speed, ran another red light and refused to pull over.

Deputies continued to chase Davis and eventually Davis lost control of the car and crashed into an occupied, parked travel trailer at the intersection of Johnson Street and Eddie Lane in Sebastopol, officials said.

The two occupants of the trailer were not injured.

Deputies arrested Davis and his passenger, Jeremy Jurek, 39, who left the car on foot, officials said.

Both suspects were hospitalized with unspecified injuries and were eventually detained in the Sonoma County Jail.

Deputies searching the vehicle found fentanyl, oxycodone, methamphetamine and heroin, as well as packaging material, a scale, and more than $1,500 in cash, according to authorities.

They also found “a frightened, unrestrained dog” in the car. The dog was turned over to the Sonoma County Animal Services.

Davis was booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, transporting narcotics for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, evading a peace officer and animal cruelty.

Davis is being held without bail due to previous drug convictions throughout the Bay Area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jurek was booked on a misdemeanor warrant from Lake County and is being held on $5,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.