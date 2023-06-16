By the time you read this, the mystery could be over as to who won more than $161.000.

On Tuesday night, June 13, some currently anonymous person won $161, 369 playing the California State Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-11 store on Old Redwood Highway in Petaluma.

A screenshot of the Lottery website announcing the win and the location of the ticket purchase appeared on Facebook earlier this week.

According to statistics published by the California State Lottery, there is an average of $46.8 million in prize money that goes unclaimed in various lottery games every year, including Lotto Plus, Fantasy 5, Daily 3, Daily 4, Daily Derby and others.

Anyone who recently bought a ticket at the 7-11 over by the International House of Pancakes might want to check that ticket. They may already be a winner.