A 17-year-old Santa Rosa boy was arrested on suspicion of two robberies at 7-Eleven on Mission Boulevard, police said, the third time in as many weeks the store had been robbed.

The boy’s name has not been released because he is a minor. He was booked into the Los Guilicos Juvenile Detention Facility in Santa Rosa on two counts each of felony robbery and felony burglary, as well as one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and displaying a replica firearm.

Police were called just before midnight Wednesday for a robbery that had just taken place at the 7-Eleven, located off Montgomery Boulevard near Howarth Park.

An officer in the area arrived to the store about a minute later, police said.

The store clerk told police the suspect was armed with a handgun, and had pointed it at the clerk while demanding money, as well as at someone who interrupted the robbery.

The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Two officers located the 17-year-old, who matched a description of the suspect, a short distance away from the store.

They chased him through several businesses in the area before they caught him in a residential area following a brief struggle, police said.

His handgun, which was discovered to be a replica with an orange-colored tip and other identifying markers removed, was found under him when he was taken into custody.

The boy allegedly was involved in another robbery at the same store June 30, police said.

Details on the store’s first robbery in the last three weeks were not immediately available.

