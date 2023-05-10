18-year-old dies of overdose in troubled L.A. County juvenile hall

An 18-year-old was found dead of an apparent overdose Tuesday morning inside one of L.A. County's juvenile halls, just weeks after a state oversight board declined to shut the troubled facility down following years of concerning reports, officials said.

The young man was found unresponsive in his room at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar, according to a statement issued late Tuesday morning by the L.A. County Probation Department.

Officers deployed Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim lived in the Secure Youth Treatment Facility, where those accused of serious and violent crimes are housed, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution from the Probation Department.

Guillermo Viera Rosa, the newly appointed chief strategist for Juvenile Operations, said in a statement that the Probation Department was "heartbroken" and that nursing staff had administered Narcan immediately upon finding the young man.

"We have notified the family and will cooperate fully with law enforcement on a thorough investigation of the incident," he said in a statement.

The Times has learned the victim's identity but is withholding it until notification of next of kin and because he was in a youth facility. Two sources said he had been dead for hours before being found by probation officials, raising questions about whether officers conducted mandatory safety checks overnight.

A source told The Times the victim had been transferred from Central Juvenile Hall about six weeks ago.

Concerns about rampant drug use inside the Secure Youth Treatment Facility have been increasing in recent weeks. A report released last month by the L.A. County Office of the Inspector General detailed two incidents in late February in which youths were taken to local medical facilities or revived with Narcan after overdoses involving fentanyl.

An early-March search of the unit where the teens overdosed uncovered pills laced with fentanyl and "two large bindles of what appeared to be fentanyl" inside a dormitory, according to the inspector general's report.

In a March hearing about those overdoses, an attorney representing one of the youths said they had recently been transitioned to Los Angeles from the state Division of Juvenile Justice, which Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered closed in 2019 and will be fully shut down by July.

The attorney, alternate public defender Angeles Zaragosa, said the youths did not have issues with drugs before returning to L.A. County, according to a transcript of the hearing.

During the hearing, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Miguel Espinoza expressed concern that the situation could soon turn fatal, as it did Tuesday.

"It appears that it was a stroke of luck that the individuals that came across these two youths were trained in the use of Narcan and actually had it accessible," Espinoza said. "If the youth had been in a different unit, or it had been at a time when there was an untrained staff member, it appears highly likely that one or both of the youths would have passed away."

L.A. County's juvenile facilities have been under intense scrutiny over the past year, as a staffing crisis has led to increased reports of violence and drug use in the halls. The California Board of State and Community Corrections has repeatedly deemed the halls "unsuitable" to house youth.

Earlier this year, The Times unearthed a video of officers piling on top of a teen and bending his legs over his head as he screamed for his mother, in a case many described as child abuse. Former Probation Chief Adolfo Gonzales withheld the footage from oversight bodies and the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. Gonzales has since been fired, and prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation.

But last month, the BSCC stopped short of shuttering the halls after the Probation Department's latest failure to comply with state guidelines, a move that infuriated juvenile justice watchdogs and attorneys who say the conditions in the halls have deteriorated beyond repair. Tuesday's tragedy, some said, was "predictable."

"There are a number of local and state agencies that were keenly aware of the inadequate staffing and supervision that has led to completely unsafe conditions at Barry J. Nidorf and within [the Secure Youth Treatment Facility]. Increasing incidents of overdoses and violence are publicly known," said Brooke Harris, executive director of the Pacific Juvenile Defender Center.

"The BSCC has been grappling with issues before it for months, and yet decided to give Los Angeles County an additional month to correct problems that had been present for two years. ... This is an emergency, and it should never have reached a point where a young person died in the care of a dysfunctional county agency."