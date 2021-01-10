Subscribe

Police seek help locating Santa Rosa man considered to be at risk

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 10, 2021, 10:21AM
Santa Rosa Police are seeking help from the public in locating a 21-year-old Santa Rosa man who has been missing since Friday night.

Lazarus Livingston walked away from his group home in the city’s Rincon Valley area around 11 p.m. Friday and is considered at risk, police Sgt. Brandon Matthies said.

Livingston has left before and eventually been located in the East Bay, but he requires care and should not be on his own, Matthies said.

He is described as a white man with short brown hair and brown eyes, standing about 5-foot-9 and weighing about 275 pounds. He was wearing a red jersey, bluejeans and flip-flops when he left.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Santa Rosa Police at 707-528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

