19 things to know about voting in this November’s election
Are you concerned about voting by mail? Do you know if you’ve registered to vote?
We’ve compiled a list of resources for voting in the upcoming election on Nov. 3, including important deadlines, how to track your mail-in ballot and polling place locations.
Click through the gallery above for 19 tips for voting in the upcoming election. Still have questions? Let us know at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: