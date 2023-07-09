A Santa Rosa man was arrested Friday on suspicion of gun-related charges, police said.

Rory Oldfield was stopped at 10:19 p.m. by a police officer who was conducting what are termed “proactive patrols” — when police are not responding to other calls and are patrolling for criminal behavior — said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Brett Siwy.

The officer had observed that Oldfield’s vehicle — which was in the Santa Rosa Plaza parking lot — had an illegally modified exhaust system and an improperly displayed license plate, Siwy said.

The officer learned that Oldfield, 19, had an outstanding Sonoma County warrant for reckless driving, and that he had also been drinking alcohol, Siwy said.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officer found “two loaded unregistered firearms with high-capacity magazines concealed in the trunk behind the lining of the taillight housing,” Siwy said.

Oldfield was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a loaded unregistered firearm.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay