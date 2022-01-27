19-year-old woman pronounced dead in Rohnert Park parking lot

A 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead in a parking lot near a Rohnert Park school Thursday morning, authorities said.

Around 10 a.m. an acquaintance of the woman called 911 and police responded to the parking lot of Alicia Park, which is adjacent to John Reed Elementary School, said Rohnert Park Lt. Jeff Nicks.

There, officers found the woman’s body. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene around 10:30 a.m., Nicks said.

The identity of the woman has not been released by police, who were notifying her next of kin Thursday afternoon, Nicks said.

Police are investigating the death and have not determined the cause.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

