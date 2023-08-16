1st day back to school falls on birthday of Lawrence Jones, legendary Rohnert Park school resource officer
It was organized chaos on Lawrence E. Jones Middle School Wednesday as returning middle schoolers rushed onto campus, squealing, hugging each other and forming circles to talk about their summers as the new sixth graders yelled goodbye to their nervous parents.
Wednesday marked the first day of school for almost all of Sonoma County as thousands of students shook off the last of summer and poured into classrooms. There were more than 46,000 students who returned this day last year, according to Sonoma County Office of Education attendance data. Officials won’t know this year’s totals for several weeks.
In a school assembly at Jones school, new Principal Meredith Keenan Boggs spoke to energetic students about the school’s namesake, Lawrence “Larry” Jones, known by many as “Officer Friendly.” A large smiling portrait of him sat on the stage, surrounded by a bouquet of balloons.
Jones was a legendary school resource officer for generations of Rohnert Park students, as well as the first Black officer for the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. He died from cancer in 2009 and one year later, the former Creekside Middle school was renamed for him.
“So why all the talk about Larry Jones? Does anyone happen to know what today is?” Boggs asked the students gathered in the theater.
“His birthday!” many of them yelled out.
It’s true. Jones would have turned 81 Wednesday, according to his widow, Carolyn Jones.
Officer Jones also inspired the four pillars for the middle school’s culture and expectations for their students: integrity, perseverance, discovery and service. The words are printed on banners hanging from the school’s entrance.
The first week of school will be dedicated to teaching the sixth through eighth grade students about these four traits, Boggs said. On Wednesday they focused on integrity.
Though the day was filled with joy, as parents expressed excitement for their children’s future, the return to campus this year brings heightened anxiety over school safety in the face nationwide gun violence, an uptick in school fights and last year’s fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa.
Michael Hill, 50, stood with his sixth grade daughter Daelyn in the middle of campus Wednesday, as teachers herded swarms of kids to their classes.
“It’s an emotional day for sure,” Hill said. “We’re also excited to see what happens and to see all of her potential.”
Hill, who wants to start a “dads on campus” group at Lawrence E. Jones, said he’s pretty nervous to have his daughter entering middle school and being mixed with older kids.
“But I know the school is doing their best,” he said. “I think it’s incredible they named the school after someone who kept the school safe.”
He approves of having a school resource officers on his daughter’s site, adding he thinks every district should have one.
“I think it gives the kids a sense of safety ― a sense of protection,” Hill said. “There’s already enough anxiety in our schools.”
School resource officers have been an especially pertinent topic of conversation for the school community in Sonoma County, as district leaders decide whether to implement them, add more or keep them around.
Some have argued that police officers on campus makes students of color feel like targets, and that they’re more likely to be punished.
The Advancement Project has mapped incidents involving police-on-student violence at schools and has tallied more than 200 assaults since 2007. Most of them involved students of color. Three of those were in the East Bay and none were in Sonoma County.
School data in 2017-18 from the Civil Rights Data Collection also found schools where Black or Latinx students make up at least 80% of the students are more likely to have an SRO present on school grounds compared with schools with high concentrations of white students, regardless of income level.
Daelyn, 10, who wore her hair in a ponytail and carried a purple water bottle covered in stickers, said she was nervous but excited to meet all of her teachers.
