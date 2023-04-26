The first Spare the Air alert of 2023 has been issued for Thursday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District due to smog.

Light winds and hot temperatures, along with motor vehicle exhaust, will create elevated concentrations of ozone, or smog, according to the agency.

The alert comes as Sonoma County experiences its first heat wave of the year.

“As temperatures heat up and our roadways become increasingly crowded, air quality is expected to be unhealthy,” said Dr. Philip Fine, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, in a news release Wednesday.

Bay Area residents who are sensitive to unhealthy air conditions are encouraged to limit their driving and outdoor exposure. Officials recommend exercising outdoors only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

“This Spare the Air alert highlights the need to reduce cars on our roadways and find alternatives to driving alone such as taking transit, working remotely, walking or biking,” Dr. Fine said in the news release.

The air quality index is expected to rise to between 50-100 in Sonoma County and through most of the Bay Area Thursday, with the East Bay expected to hit between 101-150. Anything above 100 means the air is unhealthy for those with breathing problems.

According to the index, air quality in the North Bay will dip back into “good” levels between 0 and 50 on Friday and into the weekend as temperatures cool down.

Get more information, or register for email AirAlerts at www.sparetheair.org.