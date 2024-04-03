Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night outside the Powell Street BART Station in San Francisco.

Officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to the Hallidie Plaza area of the station around 9:30 p.m., where they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds, the department said in a Monday news release. The teen died at the scene after receiving medical assistance from law enforcement and emergency responders.

The SFPD has since identified two 16-year-old suspects in the shooting, the release said. One teen was arrested Friday just before 6:30 p.m. after being served a search warrant on Turk Street in San Francisco, and a second teen was also arrested on suspicion of involvement in the shooting. Police said both suspects were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

According to radio transmissions from BART police, two teenage males wearing face masks were reported at the scene of the shooting. A witness said one of them was running toward the BART platform.

The shooting is an open and active investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or text the tipline at TIP411.