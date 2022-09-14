2.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Sonoma

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday afternoon in the North Bay, less than a day after two larger shakers rattled the region.

The quake hit at 11:55 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency’s map showed the temblor’s epicenter just east of the town of Sonoma, off Thornsberry Road at the base of Arrowhead Mountain, which straddles the Sonoma and Napa county line.

People reported feeling the quake as far away as Healdsburg, according to a USGS survey.

On Tuesday evening, a 4.4 magnitude quake with an epicenter in Santa Rosa was felt across the North Bay and a 4.3 magnitude aftershock came seconds later, according to the USGS.

No injuries or major damage were reported, but several Santa Rosa grocery stores reported merchandise falling from shelves and authorities in the city said they responded to numerous calls about gas leaks.

