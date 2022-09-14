Subscribe

2.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Sonoma

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 14, 2022, 2:07PM
Updated 24 minutes ago

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday afternoon in the North Bay, less than a day after two larger shakers rattled the region.

The quake hit at 11:55 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency’s map showed the temblor’s epicenter just east of the town of Sonoma, off Thornsberry Road at the base of Arrowhead Mountain, which straddles the Sonoma and Napa county line.

People reported feeling the quake as far away as Healdsburg, according to a USGS survey.

On Tuesday evening, a 4.4 magnitude quake with an epicenter in Santa Rosa was felt across the North Bay and a 4.3 magnitude aftershock came seconds later, according to the USGS.

No injuries or major damage were reported, but several Santa Rosa grocery stores reported merchandise falling from shelves and authorities in the city said they responded to numerous calls about gas leaks.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette