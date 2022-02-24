Subscribe

2-acre fire burning near Guerneville

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 23, 2022, 9:47PM
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a 2-acre fire that started Wednesday night north of Guerneville.

The fire was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Old River Road, according to Redcom dispatchers.

Questions were referred to Cal Fire officials.

There are reports that firefighters were hiking to the area as of 9 p.m.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

