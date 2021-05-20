Structure burning, but firefighters gaining control of Cloverdale fire

Firefighters are beginning to get control of a 2.5-acre fire dubbed the Dutcher fire that ignited during heavy winds near Cloverdale and set one structure ablaze, according to Cal Fire.

Multiple spot fires had started, but the blaze had only spread a half acre in the 45 minutes to an hour since the agency issued the alert.

A full response with multiple units is at the scene, with more en route, according to Cal Fire dispatch. The fire is located on Dutcher Creek Road.

Those traveling in the area are advised to expect delays.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.

