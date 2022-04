Fire crews contain 2-acre blaze east of Healdsburg

Firefighters have stopped a 2-acre vegetation fire east of Healdsburg, Cal Fire said Sunday night.

The fire, which was reported around 4 p.m. Sunday, began at in the area of Chalk Hill and Spurgeon roads, according to authorities.

The fire was burning at a slow pace, Cal Fire said. Fire crews from Geyserville, Cal Fire and Healdsburg responded to the blaze.

There were no reports of injuries or structures threatened as of 7:30 p.m., officials said.

Most of the firefighters had left the scene by 8:30 p.m., officials said.

A cause for the fire is under investigation.

