Grange fire near Rohnert Park now at 6 acres, no damage reported

Sonoma County fire officials, Wednesday afternoon, increased the acreage of a slow-moving vegetation fire burning at 4889 Grange Road just northeast of Rohnert Park to 6 acres.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at Grange Road near Crane Canyon Road.

Authorities with the Sonoma County Fire District sent out a Nixle Alert about the blaze shortly after 4 p.m.

There are no evacuations at this time, officials said.

Called the Grange fire, the blaze was burning at a slow to moderate rate of speed, officials said.

Another alert issued just before 4:15 p.m. by the fire district stated that fire crews had stopped the blaze’s “forward progress ... on Grange Road.”

Shortly after 5 p.m., authorities increased the size of the fire from 2 acres to 6 acres.

They added that while the fire had threatened at least four structures, those buildings remained undamaged due to firefighting efforts from the ground and the air.

Fire personnel are remaining on scene and people are advised to avoid the area.

Residents near the blaze were warned to expect to smell and see smoke.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.