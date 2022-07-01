2 acres scorched in fire on Old Winery Road in city of Sonoma
Multiple firefighting crews responded to a 2-acre fire Thursday evening on the 19000 block of Old Winery Road in Sonoma.
The fire burned a small grass field before being snuffed out by Cal Fire firefighters, Schell Vista Fire Protection District and Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue.
Ground crews, as well as a Cal Fire tanker that dropped flame retardant from the air, worked to bring the fire under control.
The fire was reported sometime after 7 p.m. and was brought under control at about 8 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage.
A cause is under investigation.
Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: