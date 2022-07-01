Subscribe

2 acres scorched in fire on Old Winery Road in city of Sonoma

CHASE HUNTER
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
June 30, 2022, 8:47PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Multiple firefighting crews responded to a 2-acre fire Thursday evening on the 19000 block of Old Winery Road in Sonoma.

The fire burned a small grass field before being snuffed out by Cal Fire firefighters, Schell Vista Fire Protection District and Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue.

Ground crews, as well as a Cal Fire tanker that dropped flame retardant from the air, worked to bring the fire under control.

The fire was reported sometime after 7 p.m. and was brought under control at about 8 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

A cause is under investigation.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette