2 acres scorched in fire on Old Winery Road in city of Sonoma

Multiple firefighting crews responded to a 2-acre fire Thursday evening on the 19000 block of Old Winery Road in Sonoma.

The fire burned a small grass field before being snuffed out by Cal Fire firefighters, Schell Vista Fire Protection District and Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.4232676&lat=38.2974488&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Ground crews, as well as a Cal Fire tanker that dropped flame retardant from the air, worked to bring the fire under control.

The fire was reported sometime after 7 p.m. and was brought under control at about 8 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

A cause is under investigation.

#WineryFire - UPDATE - Fire has been contained to 2 acres. Crews will be in the area putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. Use caution when traveling in the area.

#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/cUCmjstDsv — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 1, 2022

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.