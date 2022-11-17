Subscribe

2 adults, 3 children die in wrong-way collision in Contra Costa County

At 12:10 a.m. Thursday, CHP first responded to a report of wrong-way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue.|
AMY GRAFF
SFGATE
November 17, 2022, 9:04AM
Five people died in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 near Pittsburg in Contra Costa County early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three of the victims were children, CHP spokesperson Adam Lane told SFGATE on the phone.

At 12:10 a.m., CHP first responded to a report of wrong-way driver in a Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue.

The Hyundai driver continued to drive down the wrong side of the highway, colliding head-on into a Ford Flex traveling in the westbound lanes west of Loveridge Road.

"Both vehicles sustained major damage and came to rest within the westbound lanes," CHP said in a news release.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene; there were no passengers in the car. The driver of the Hyundai and the three young passengers were also pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this time, it is undetermined if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor," CHP said. "This incident is still under investigation."

Westbound Highway 4 was temporarily closed and reopened at 4 a.m.

If you witnessed the incident or any events leading up to the collision, you can call Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.

