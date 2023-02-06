2 adults, baby rescued from car that rolled over on San Mateo County highway

Two adults and a baby were rescued from a vehicle rollover crash in San Mateo County on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The driver was traveling on southbound Interstate 280 amid rainy weather when the car flipped onto its side, Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit wrote on Twitter.

San Mateo County firefighters, @CHP_RedwoodCity @AMR_Social responded to a single vehicle rollover on SB I-280 this afternoon. Firefighters extricated 3 patients including a baby-all were transported to a trauma center within 30 minutes. All patients had moderate injuries. pic.twitter.com/KdvFmpG9N6 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) February 5, 2023

Firefighters arrived on scene and "extricated" all three individuals from the car; they were taken to a local trauma center with moderate injuries, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire shared images showing firefighters cutting off the top of the car.

The California Highway Patrol didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.