2 adults, baby rescued from car that rolled over on San Mateo County highway
Two adults and a baby were rescued from a vehicle rollover crash in San Mateo County on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The driver was traveling on southbound Interstate 280 amid rainy weather when the car flipped onto its side, Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit wrote on Twitter.
Firefighters arrived on scene and "extricated" all three individuals from the car; they were taken to a local trauma center with moderate injuries, Cal Fire said.
Cal Fire shared images showing firefighters cutting off the top of the car.
The California Highway Patrol didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.